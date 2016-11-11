Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East End celeb Idris Elba is putting his considerable star power behind a series of five shorts for BBC Three.

The Newham-born Luther actor will appear in the collection of five-minute shorts entitled Five by Five, put together by his production company Green Door Pictures and BBC Studios and driven by up and coming actors and writers.

Elba, currently starring in the London-set 100 Streets described the scripts as “uplifting and incredible” and praised the “talented” writers for their contribution.

He said: “With this group of young actors now attached to star, BBC Three viewers are in for an absolute blast. I couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved.”

Damien Kavanagh, controller of BBC Three , said: “This BBC Three collaboration with Idris and Green Door gives opportunities to some of the best and brightest new talent to work with some of the biggest and most established talent around. It’s win-win.”