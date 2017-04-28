Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stage

Room, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Emma Donoghue’s bestseller was re-made for screen with Oscar-winning results and now has been adapted for the stage. Ma has been locked inside a purpose built room in her captor’s garden for seven years with her son Jack. But for Ma the time has come to escape. May 2-June 3. Book tickets here .

Hysteria, Greenwich Theatre

In Terry Johnson’s farce, Sigmund Freud has fled Austria and settled in Swiss Cottage. The ageing Freud intends to spend his last days in peace but, when Salvador Dali pays a visit and discovers a naked woman in the closet, mayhem ensues. April 27-29. Book tickets here.

Angels In America, National Theatre, SE1

(Photo: Jason Bell)

Tony Kusnher’s epic portrait of America at the height of the Aids crisis of the 1980s comes to the Lyttleton served up in two lengthy parts. Andrew Garfield, Russell Tovey and Nathan Lane head a cast re-living the era of fear, Reagan, sex and hell in New York. Until August 17. Book tickets here.

Romeo And Juliet, Shakespeare’s Globe, SE1

(Photo: Robert Workman)

This vibrant, volatile take on Romeo and Juliet confronts the darker themes present in the play, the glamorisation of violence, sex and the brutality of death. The production uses a dynamic mix of musical styles and soundscapes, including classical and modern pop, to tell the tale of two star-crossed lovers. Until July 9. Book tickets here.

Nell Gwynn, Shakespeare’s Globe, SE1

Jessica Swale’s warm-hearted, bawdy bio-drama (the winner of 2016 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy) tells the story of an unlikely heroine, who went from lowly orange seller to win the adoration of the public and the heart of the King. May 2-13. Book tickets here.

Lettice And Lovage, Menier Chocolate Factory, SE1

The formidable duo of Felicity Kendal and Maureen Lipman start in Peter Shaffers occasionally hilarious comedy under the direction of Trevor Nunn. Lettice, employed as a stately home tourist guide, is caught using “alternative facts” to embroider the history of the house by Lotte. During the dismissal interview they uncover common ground and an unlikely friendship. May 4-July 8. Returns only.

City Of Glass, Lyric Hammersmith, W6

(Photo: Jonathan Keenan)

Paul Auster’s seminal American novel is brought to life in a bold and technically ground-breaking production that includes magic, projection and illusion to immerse the audiences in Auster’s story of a reclusive crime writer who becomes the protagonist of a real-life thriller, having fallen under the spell of a strange and seductive woman. Until May 20. Book tickets here.

Music

Ed Sheeran, The O2, Greenwich

He’s dominated the charts like no other with two songs – Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill – taking the globe by storm, seeing the 25-year-old Suffolk singer-songwriter break a magnitude of records. If he wasn’t before, he is now part of the mainstream, a global star trailing just behind that other world conquering export, Adele, by a few paces. May 1-3. Buy tickets here.

Art

The Londoners, Guildhall Yard, EC2

From politicians to servants, nurses to rat catchers, London has long been a magnet for those looking for work. The photographs, prints and drawings on display in this exhibition cover the great and good, and those who are simply unknown.