May

Ed Sheeran

He’s the most talked-about man in music at the moment, dominating the charts with his latest album. He’ll be back as part of The O2’s Tenth Anniversary gigs. The O2 , May 1-3

Lunch Market

Global cuisine from local producers sold from stalls in Mongomery Square. Canary Wharf, May 2

West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham limp to the end of a disappointing first season in the London Stadium against their London rivals who are firmly ensconced in the Top Four. London Stadium, May 5

National Pet Show

All things cat, dog and goldfish with accessories, displays, Noel Fitzpatrick and a chance to speak to experts about finding the right companion to suit any lifestyle. Excel , May 6-7

Roundabout

Roundabout will be landing in Montgomery Square with a packed programme of talks, theatre and comedy and claims to be the world’s first pop-up, plug-and-play performance venue. Highlights include a Richard Herring comedy showcase. Canary Wharf, May 9-14

John Mayer

The Grammy-winning singer songwriter brings his Search For Everything World Tour to Greenwich for two nights. The O2, May 11-12

Evening With Anthony AJ Joshua

On his road to world domination, Briton’s big-name, big-hitting heavyweight gets up close and personal after his Wembley Stadium showdown with Wladimir Klitschko on April 29. Indigo at The O2, May 11

The Vamps

The Wake Up UK Tour will feature jumbo LED screens and support from Conor Maynard, The Tide and Hometown. The O2, May 13

Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

Experience an audio-visual journey through Pink Floyd’s extraordinary worlds, chronicling the music, design and staging of the band. Victoria & Albert Museum , from May 13

West Ham v Liverpoo l

The Irons’ tough run-in continues facing Jurgen Klopp’s impressive Reds, sure to be fighting to the end. London Stadium, May 14

The Business Show

A free to attend business exhibition offers a wealth of opportunity, advice and information crucial for ongoing business growth within a challenging economy. Excel, May 17-18

Pop-Up Painting: Abstract

First in a series of events encouraging creativity and helping you discover your inner Rothko and Mondrian. Crossrail Place, May 18

Betway Premier League Darts

The season will conclude in style as four of the world’s leading darts players compete in the dramatic play-offs. The O2, May 19

IBF World Super Featherweight Championship

The fight between Liam Walsh and Gervonta Davis goes ahead under the heading Show Me The Money. Copper Box , May 20

Ariana Grande

Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated artist Ariana Grande is on her biggest European visit yet, The Dangerous Woman Tour. The O2, May 25-26

RSC Live: Julius Caesar

Angus Jackson directs Shakespeare’s epic political tragedy, as the race to claim the empire spirals out of control, Caesar returns from war, all-conquering, but mutiny is rumbling through the corridors of power. East Wintergarden , May 22

MCM London Comic Con

The UK’s biggest modern pop culture event turns the Docklands into a riot of colour as fans of cult TV and anime characters dress up to celebrate their heroes in a candy-coloured mass of goodwill and weaponry. Excel, May 26-28

Iron Maiden

The Book Of Souls Tour opened in Florida in February, and has seen them play in 35 countries in North and South America, Asia, Australasia, Africa and Europe. The O2, May 27-28

June

Shawn Mendes

At just 18, Mendes’ powerful sound and raw songwriting has led him to being named in Forbes 30 Under 30 2016. The O2, June 1-2

Depeche Mode

A big day for the London Stadium as it changes its guise into rock venue seeing cult band Depeche Mode enjoying a renaissance following their acclaimed album Spirit. London Stadium , June 3

Lunch Market

Global cuisine from local producers sold from stalls in Mongomery Square. A chance to brighten up your usual selection of lunchtime choices. Canary Wharf , June 6

Take That

The man-band, now three-strong, can do no wrong as will be evidenced by their installation at the North Greenwich venue showcasing their Wonderland album. Expect some swooning from ladies young and, er, not-so-young any more. The O2, June 6-12

Pop-Up Painting: Jackson Pollock Splatter Painting

Second in a series of events encouraging creativity and helping you discover your inner Pollock with an exploration of his technique and a chance to have a go. Westferry Circus, June 8

Women’s Hockey England v Netherlands

The two top sides in the world continue their rivalry with a one-off Test match. Olympic Park , June 11

Taste Of London

Taste of London is the definitive showcase of the capital’s best restaurants, top chefs and leading food and drink brands. Regent’s Park, June 14-18

RSC Live: Antony & Cleopatra

Iqbal Khan directs Shakespeare’s tragedy of love and duty, picking up the story where Julius Caesar ends. All captured live from Stratford-Upon-Avon and broadcast to Canary Wharf. East Wintergarden, June 15

Hockey World League Semi-Finals

The world’s finest male hockey teams continue their quest for glory at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Hosts England are joined by Argentina, Netherlands, India, Pakistan and Korea. Olympic Park, June 15-25

Alt-J – Tenth Anniversary Show

The first of the shows to mark the 10th anniversary of the world’s greatest music venue sees Alt-J on the stage. The O2, June 16

Guns N’Roses

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunite in the UK for the first time in 20 years and east London is the only place to see them in the UK. London Stadium, June 16-17

Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow

If there’s a tide of rockers swashing around looking to continue their Guns N’Roses high, then Rainbow may mop up some of them for the one-day Stone Free Festival . The O2, June 17

Open Garden Squares Weekend

A host of open spaces are even more open in east London – including Bow Churchyard and Brunel Museum Gardens – with the surprisingly delightful Crossrail Place Roof Garden among their number. Crossrail Place, June 17-18

Celine Dion – Tenth Anniversary Show

Legendary singer Celine heads to Greenwich for the 10th Anniversary – and so popular were the dates that two more have been added in late July. Goes on and on. The O2, June 20-21, July 29-30

Ed Sheeran – Tenth Anniversary Show

By now Ed will be feeling at home at The O2 but he returns as part of the Tenth Anniversary gigs. The O2, June 22

Jamiroquai – Tenth Anniversary Show

Also under the anniversary banner come the veteran funk superstars headed by Jay Kay. They’re back on tour for the first time in seven years parading their first new album in nine. It’s a corker. The O2, June 23-24

Robbie Williams

The friendly rivalry between Robbie and his former band-mates continues. They occupy The O2, he headlines at the stadium in a year when he’s officially become an Icon. London Stadium, June 23

Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

Something Different is the title of this year’s showcase , befitting the usual eclectic mix of free outdoor installations, performance art and dance. Greenwich and Canary Wharf, June 23-July 8

Greenwich Music Time

This music event is established with its comfortable, big name line-ups. This year The Jacksons, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, Cliff Richard, Alexander O’Neal and wild card Little Mix headline. Greenwich, June 30-July 7

British Summer Time

Justin Bieber, Phil Collins and Green Day set the standard for the first chapter of this music‘n’grub festival. Hyde Park, June 30-July 2

July

Great London Swim

Open water swimming gets its red letter day with a chance for beginners and experts to sample the genuine chill of the Royal Docks. Royal Docks, July 1

Dancing City

The UK’s largest annual programme of free outdoor dance is back with a thrilling programme of surprising, thought provoking and exhilarating performances. Canary Wharf, July 1

Great Newham Road Run

All runners in the 10k will get the chance to have their very own Olympic moment as they finish inside the Stadium and cross the famous finish line and running track. Olympic Park, July 2

Linkin Park

Linkin Park will release a new album in May and follow it up with a show at Greenwich putting their hard rock in the spotlight. The O2, July 3

Wimbledon Tennis

One of the capital’s – and world’s – premiere sporting events will put Andy Murray in the spotlight once again. Wimbledon, July 3-16

Lunch Market

Global cuisine from local producers sold from stalls in Cabot Square (watch out it moves around). Canary Wharf, July 4

Muller Anniversary Games

The Olympic Stadium will play host to the prestigious IAAF Diamond League meet while the IPC Grand Prix Final will also be incorporated into Saturday’s programme, marking five years since the Olympics. Olympic Park, July 22-23

BBC Proms 2017

Another very British tradition continues with a set piece series of concerts and music events for newcomers and aficionados alike. Royal Albert Hall, July 14-Sept 9

Star Sixes

An innocuous title for a mouth-watering prospect as footie stars of recent memory, including Steven Gerrard and Robert Pires, play six-a-side for one of 12 international teams. The O2, July 13-16

World Para Athletics Championships

As a prelude to the biggest sporting event of the summer, the World Para Athletics will remind the world about the triumph of the Paralympics in 2012.London Stadium, July 14-23

Lovebox

Tower Hamlets becomes capital of music for a weekend as a selection of DJs and music makers give punters another reason to hit the park. Victoria Park, July 14-15

AJ Bell London Triathlon

The world’s largest triathlon again chooses east London as a backdrop with the Royal Docks where the swimming taking place before athletes head out on to the roads on bikes and foot. Docklands, July 22-23

Brick Live

Lego dominates the world. There isn’t a franchise they haven’t bought up and turned into a brick world . Then there’s the films. This is the UK’s biggest fan convention. Excel, July 27-30

Ride London

Yet another Olympic legacy event as the excitement of the 2012 cycle events is recreated with everyone able to grab a bike and take part. It is centred on the Olympic Park. Olympic Park, July 28-30

