A jam-packed programme of summer events means Canary Wharf has never been so busy.

The wide-ranging offering includes options for music lovers, theatre buffs and gardening fans alike.

Here are the events taking place from Monday, August 10-16

1) Late Bloom Festival

This free weekend of family fun and performances returns featuring theatre, dance, music and spoken word.

Here is the line-up

Thursday, August 10

7pm – Sunday Jazz Assembly: Enjoy toe tapping tunes from crowd pleasers like Girl from Ipanema and Why Don’t You Do Right to forgotten classics like Cherokee

Friday, August 11

6.30pm – Band for Life - An innovative project based on the therapeutic effects of music run by Tower Hamlets Methodist circuit.

7.30pm – Urban Interface Dance- Hip-hop and theatre combine.

7.40pm – Jessica Mance and Samantha Flemming: Of Seagulls and Men – A vibrant and tongue-in-cheek parody of Homer’s Iliad in which the men battle a family of seagulls for control of a seaside town.

8pm – Swati Seshdarig: Bharathanatyam- Classical South Indian dance – The performance takes the audience on a resplendent journey through the wonders of Indian culture.

Saturday, August 12

1.45pm – Piedad Seiquer: Ellas - A solo dance performance and work in progress investigating the figure of a woman.

2pm – Blooming Ludus: Salt And Vinegar DIY Summer Extravaganza – Light-hearted and just a bit cheeky, the song repertoire of Salt And Vinegar follows these fun-loving fish as they attempt to navigate the changing world around them.

2.30pm – Jessica Mance and Samantha Flemming: Of Seagulls and Men – A vibrant and tongue-in-cheek parody of Homer’s Iliad in which the men battle a family of seagulls for control of a seaside town

3pm – Tango E14 - Performance and workshop

4pm – Piedad Seiquer: Ellas - A solo dance performance and work in progress investigating the figure of a woman.

5pm – Un:Hurd- Live musical showcase involving local artists from East and Central London, each performing four of their own original tracks.

Sunday, August 13

10am – And So My Garden Grows: A Family Workshop – Cast your eye on the strawberry trees, ferns and other plants brought on ships to London’s Docklands from faraway lands then, create your own mini garden with real seeds that will sprout and grow.

12.30pm – Nylah- This singer says they use songs to move and inspire people with words and melodies that are uplifting.

1.15pm – Genio - People Are people; a song about being one among all. We all are together in our world, no matter colours and creed.

1.45pm – Piedad Seiquer: Ellas - A solo dance performance and work in progress investigating the figure of a woman.

2.15pm – RedBeard- A human beatboxer with more than five years professional performance experience.

3pm – Grace Mason: This singer will be performing a range of songs.

4pm – Piedad Seiquer: Ellas - A solo dance performance and work in progress investigating the figure of a woman.

Crossrail Place Roof Garden, August 10-13, various times

2) Family Photography Workshop

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Learn how to capture the best wildlife photos with the help of an expert.

Then pick a favourite picture or three and enter them in the Canary Wharf Wildlife Photography Competition for a chance to win a prize.

Entries close at 5pm on Friday September 29.

For more information about the workshop or to reserve your place email wildlife@canarywharf.com

Crossrail Place Roof Garden, Friday August 11, ages 3-12 years 11.30am-12.30pm (must be accompanied by an adult), 13-16 years, 2-4pm

3) The Taming Of The Shrew

(Image: Heartbreak Productions)

Everyone wants to marry Bianca, Kate’s younger sister but no suitor can be found for Kate who must be married before her sister.

Enter Petruchio, a gamester on the make who surprises them both with the most unconventional courtship in English literature.

Shakespeare’s controversial, passionate, humorous and tender story of sexual politics will be performed by Heartbreak Productions.

Canada Square Park, Monday, August 14, 7pm

4) Summer Concert Funk And Soul Night

Get ready to party to classic funk and soul music performed by the Fantasy Funk Band and star guests.

An evening of non-stop hit after hit including Superstition, Movin’ On Up, Hard To Handle, Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now and many more.

Star guests include Angelo Starr who is the brother of the late Edwin Starr, a founding member of the Edwin Starr Band, and since 2003 lead vocalist.

Canada Square Park, Tuesday, August 15, 7pm

5) Introducing Jalee Small

As a songwriter, she draws on an eclectic range of influences including soul, pop, folk and rock.

Her lyrics and music are soulfully soaked in a rich blend of vocal harmonies and evocative melodies.

Canada Square Park, Wednesday, August 16, 12.30pm-2pm

