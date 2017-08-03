Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jam-packed programme of summer events means Canary Wharf has never been so busy.

The wide-ranging offering includes options for sports fans, music lovers and theatre buffs alike.

Here are the events taking place from Monday, August 7-10

1) Outdoor Theatre: The Comedy Of Errors

The bard’s shortest and most rumbustious comedy is relocated to the town of Ephesus, Mexico and performed by theatre company Illyria using a five-piece Mariachi band, resplendent in ponchos and sombreros.

It sees two sets of identical twins, separated at birth, unknowingly end up in the same city.

More and more people are sucked into a vortex of mistaken identity including an officer who is paid per arrest, a goldsmith who hasn’t been paid at all, a delayed merchant, an irate courtesan and a mad exorcist.

To say nothing of a wife who sometimes feels her husband is two different personalities, a poor immigrant who is arrested for being the wrong nationality and the Abbess of Ephesus’s dark secret.

Canada Square Park, Monday, August 7, 7pm

2) Summer Concert: A Summer Evening With The London Philharmonic Orchestra

Hear the world-famous orchestra perform live for free this summer in a concert including Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

Instantly recognisable, it showcases the talents of the lead violinist as it travels through the changing seasons.

Also on the bill is Concerto for Two Violins and Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 by J S Bach.

Canada Square Park, Tuesday, August 8, 7pm

3) Lunchtime Classical: The Leading Ladies

A musical journey around the world, ranging from operatic favourites to classic folk melodies, passing through some songs from the shows, and ending with a rousing patriotic British finale.

The Leading Ladies are Catrin Lewis (soprano), Suzi Saperia (soprano), Rosemary Clifford (mezzo-soprano) and Louisa Lam (piano).

They are all graduates of Guildhall School of Music and Drama and have performed in venues from Bridgewater Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and Wigmore Hall to Rouén Opéra in Normandy, Auditori Winterthur in Barcelona and Palacio Real de la Almudaina in Palma.

Canada Square Park, Wednesday, July 9, 12.30-2pm

4) StreetVelodrome

A chance for athletic Canary Wharf workers to try track cycling first hand and test their speed in a qualifying session.

On the Tuesday and Wednesday there will be drop-in open public and corporate sessions for amateur riders, with pro rider coaching provided.

There will also be Pro Team Sessions, Kids racing and NexGen Series, culminating in the televised StreetVelodrome SuperFinals on August 10.

Spectators are welcome to head down and watch the fast and furious action.

Montgomery Square, Tuesday, August 8, 9am-6pm, Wednesday, August 9, 10am-6pm, Thursday, August 10 9am-8pm

5) Introducing...Ed And Ollie Goodale

Ed Goodale is a singer/songwriter who has rapidly established himself on the acoustic/roots scene.

He provides acute observation and interpretation of life that transfers into poetic, thought provoking lyrics and mature song crafting that connect with his audience.

Expect a lively set performed with his brother Ollie on percussion.

Canada Square Park, Thursday, August 10, 12.30-2pm

