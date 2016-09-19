3 celeb-laden events that will make your mouth water

1. New Scientist Live

Excel, September 23-25

Some of the best known names in science will be hosting talks and events at a new festival of ideas – New Scientist Live – for four days next week at the Excel in Docklands .

Broadcaster Dr Alice Roberts, Astronomer Royal Martin Rees, face of TV science Dara O’Briain will be among those taking part but, surely, the biggest attraction will be British astronaut Tim Peake who will talk about life on the space station – and what it’s like to be back on Earth.

Dara O'Briain will be at New Scientist Live

The inaugural New Scientist Live event will feature four immersive zones covering Brain & Body, Technology, Earth and The Cosmos to showcase how science, technology and engineering drive the economy, shape the culture and improve everyday lives.

Festival-goers will see world-class speakers, demonstrations and more than 200 exhibitors. They will also be able to take part in experiences that stimulate all the senses and answer life’s greatest questions with over 100 talks across the four days. Topics include:

What if you could drive a mile in three seconds?

Is technology liberating us or enslaving us?

What if we could bridge the gap between human and animal communication?

Can we solve the antibiotics crisis?

The interactive displays included the Bloodhound Project’s 1,000mph car and a chance to see the Mars Rover.

2. Sherlocked

Excel, September 23-25

There's been something of a rumpus over Sherlocked , a BBC-linked affair. People are complaining that they've paid top dollar (top price £3,000) for a VIP ticket and the two main men – Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Martin Freeman (Watson) aren't even attending – although there is a chance to meet Benedict's real parents who appeared in the series.

BBC Mycroft Holmes (Mark Gatiss)

Still for those with more appropriately priced tickets there is a chance to indulge in all-things Sherlock at the Excel and the talent involved includes Mycroft (Mark Gatiss – also a writer), Mrs Hudson (Una Stubbs) and Steve Moffat (creator).

The Abominable Bride gave a glimpse of what creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle had in mind for his duo and the popular convention offers some exclusive sets, as well as providing the talent from behind the scenes who will talk about the transformation from modern back to Victorian times.

3. Empire Live

The O2, Greenwich, September 23-25

The O2 in Greenwich – home of the largest capacity cinema screen in the UK – will play host to more than 50 film events, brought to you by the film magazine Empire at Empire Live .

The weekend of events will include film premieres, first-look screenings, specially curated bills, masterclasses and pop-up parties. There’ll be celebrity guests, actors and filmmakers, workshops and talks.

To top it off, there’ll be the premier of Daniel Radcliffe’s new movie Swiss Army Man.

After the disappointment of the loss of Sundance London to the Picturehouse in the West End, hopefully this will be a regular and suitable replacement for film fans.