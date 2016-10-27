Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Venues across east London are carving their pumpkins and readying their ghostly outfits as they prepare for a spooktacular Halloween.

As well as the usual fancy-dress events, parties and club nights, there are a variety of cultural and culinary offerings to choose from.

Here are 13, unlucky for some, events and treats to scare you senseless.

Shiver M’ Timbers at Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich

Beneath Sir Christopher Wren’s buildings, tunnels and dungeons from older constructions still remain, haunted by the spirits of ancient admirals and drowned mariners.

Be prepared for chilling encounters from history as you join an expedition into this labyrinth.

After these harrowing events, share your experiences as you enjoy a ghoulish cocktail at the Queen Mary Bar.

Saturday, October 2, 6pm, £32.50

The Society Of Strange at Wilton’s Music Hall, Wapping

Three actors spin three tales of the weird, macabre and uncanny. If you thought improv was only comedy – prepare to be spooked.

The Society Of Strange explores the thin line between comedy and horror between this world and the next inspired by the works of story spinners like Neil Gaiman, Edgar Allan Poe, Jules Verne, HG Wells and Mary Shelley.

There will be pre-show entertainment in the bar from 7.15pm and cocktail concoctions available to order. Audience members are encouraged to come in their finest Halloween attire.

Monday, October 31, 8pm, £12

Parks After Dark: Werewolves, Wizards and The Mystery Of The Dogs Of Alcibiades at Victoria Park and Mile End Park

Go along in your scariest Halloween costume for a spooky tour of Victoria and Mile End parks. Tours start at 6pm and last for 30 or 40 minutes. The last tour starts at 8.40pm.

Book: Email Charlene.frielander@towerhamelts.gov.uk or call 0207 364 7968.

Friday, October 28, 6pm

The Junk Monster Invades Vicky Park at Victoria Park

Join Tower Hamlets Community Rangers to recreate historical monuments from the park using paints and recyclable household objects, then come together to build a giant monster to invade the park.

Book: Call 0207 364 3937 or email victoriapark@towerhamlets.gov.uk

Sunday, October 30, 11am to 3pm

Supper With The Shadows at Museum Of London Docklands

Museum of London Docklands is inviting visitors to see the spooky happenings that occur in the museum, a 200-year-old warehouse is rumoured to be haunted.

Supper With The Shadows is a sit-down candle-lit dinner in the museum with an expert talk and ghost tour of the haunted building. Speakers include ghost experts Roger Clarke and John Fraser.

Monday, October 31 at 7pm for £80

Docks After Dark at Museum Of London Docklands

In the spooky atmosphere of the galleries you will hear chilling accounts from museum staff while being guided through the most haunted spots of the building.

Follow in the footsteps of the people who worked in the Docks before meeting their grisly and untimely end. Ticket price includes a refreshment served in the foyer.

October 29-November 30, 6.30pm, £25

Grimehouse Halloween - Silence Of The Lambs, Sutton House, Hackney

This is an immersive cinema experience that encourages cinephiles to drink a nice Chianti while they enjoy a screening of Silence Of The Lambs alongside other treats (or tricks) including a crafts area and a post-film club night.

Saturday, October 29, 7.30pm, £21.83

Family Trick Or Treat Afternoon, Victory Parade, East Village

The trail hosted by Get Living London includes more than 20 tricks and treats from a number of East Village retailers, including bat biscuits, jelly sweets and Halloween cakes.

Trick or treaters need to register on the day at the Spooktacular Castle on Victory Parade from 1pm. Once there, they will be able to collect their trick or treat bucket and map.

Saturday, October 29, 1pm to 5pm, Free

Wicked Halloween Week exhibition, Ripley’s London, West End

SFX lighting will illuminate the building green and inside will be a showcase of costumes and props worn and used by some of the biggest names from the hit musical Wicked.

Face painters will be on hand to turn visitors into characters from the show and modellers will craft balloons into broomsticks, witches hats and other themed items.

9.30am to midnight daily until Sunday, October 30, £27.95 adults/£20.95 children

Halloween Treats at Lola’s Cupcakes, Canary Wharf

Pick from a selection of spooky cakes of all shapes and sizes, including pumpkins, spiders, eyeballs and ghosts, from the store at Canada Place.

Halloween Party at Docklands Sailing And Watersports Centre

This celebration at the Westferry Road centre will feature games, spooky snacks and face painting as well as competition to see who brings the best carved pumpkin and creepy cake decoration (judging at 5.30pm).

Book: Call 020 7537 2626 or email info@dswc.org

Sunday, October 30, 3pm-1am, from £8

Halloween cocktail menu at Behind This Wall, Hackney

The subterranean neighbourhood cocktail bar in Hackney is hoping to create a ghoulish gastronomic experience with a themed cocktail menu. Drinks include The Salem Witch Reviver (£9), made using White Rum, Coffee Liqueur, Maraska Liqueur and Maple-Candied Apple.

Chunky Buddah Halloween treats at Epicurean’s World Food Markets, St Katharine Docks

Street food vendor, Chunky Buddah will be offering, among other delights, a chicken and pumpkin coconut curry served with Red Rice for Halloween.

Market on Friday, October 28 11.30am to 2.30pm

