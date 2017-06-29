Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brit award winner Shola Ama has joined the line-up for Greenwich Music Time 2017 .

The London-born singer made it big in the 90s with 1997 with her platinum debut album Much Love which spawned four Top Ten singles.

They included her cover of Turley Richards’ You Might Need Somebody.

She went on to win a Brit Award for Best British Female and two MOBO Awards for Best Newcomer and Best R&B Act.

More recently, in October 2015, she released a eight track EP featuring new reggae influenced tracks titled Surreal.

And in April she featured on album System Killer by Frisco.

The 38-year-old will now be heading to The Old Royal Naval College as support for headliner Alexander O’Neal on Tuesday, July 4.

Also on the bill for this years festival are Little Mix, Cliff Richard, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe and The Jacksons.

It runs from June 30 – July 7 at the 5000-capacity Old Royal Naval College on the banks of the Thames in Greenwich.

All the concerts will be held outside between the two college buildings, overlooking the Thames and Canary Wharf.

They will go ahead if it rains, unless conditions become dangerous, so guests should arrive prepared.

Doors open at 6pm and the shows start at 7pm each day.

Line-up

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

Friday June 30

The tenors will perform songs from their platinum-selling album Together.

It entered the UK charts at number 2 in November and went on to be the biggest selling album of 2016.

Tickets still available from £45

Cliff Richard

(Photo: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

Saturday July 1

Sold out

Cliff Richard

Sunday July 2

A fully seated outdoor concert as part of his Just Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll tour.

Tickets still available from £45

Alexander O’Neal plus support from Shola Ama

Tuesday July 4

The America soul man will bust out his smoothest tunes.

With support by Shola Ama.

Tickets still available from £35

The Jacksons

Thursday July 6

The foursome perform as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour.

Tickets still available from £29.50

Little Mix

Friday July 7

Sold out

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook