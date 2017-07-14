Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East London music festival Lovebox is returning to Victoria Park to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Thousands of revellers will be descending on the outdoor space from Friday, July 14-15 for two days of music, drinking and dancing.

Frank Ocean and Chase And Status headline the eclectic line-up which spans genres from grime to house and hip hop and features musical legends and fresh newcomers.

Grime MC Kano will take his live show to the Main Stage, performing tracks from his Mercury-nominated album Made In The Manor, as well as classics and fan favourites from his almost two decade-long career.

Joe Goddard, founder member of electronic legends Hot Chip and one half of DJ duo The 2 Bears will perform ahead of the release of his debut solo album Electric Lines.

Also on the bill are Jamie XX, Annie Mac, DJ EZ, Jess Glynne, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Solange, Seth Troxler, rising Australian dance trio Rüfüs, transatlantic funk collective The Fedz, and R and B newcomer Raheem Bakaré.

Kopparberg is set to bring a taste of scandi-cool to Lovebox with its Urban Forest, featuring a woodland bar serving up refreshments including its selection of fruit ciders.

Day and VIP tickets are sold out but there are still some Two Day tickets available.

Tickets available here

Full Line-up

FRIDAY

MAIN STAGE

Frank Ocean / Jamie xx / Mac Miller / Rag’n’Bone Man / Rüfüs / Sälen

NOISEY

Solange / Sampha / Kaytranada / Ray BLK / Mick Jenkins / Rex Orange County / The Fedz / Raheem Bakaré / Noisey DJs

FABRIC

Seth Troxler / Bicep / KiNK (Live) / Hammer / Terry Francis

TRANSISTOR HOSTED BY ABODE

Eats Everything / wAFF / Jack Swift / Will Taylor B2B GW Harrison / Ellie Cocks B2B Jimmy Switch / Artikal B2B Lindsey Matthews

CORONA SUNSETS

Gerd Janson / Fort Romeau / DJ Jazzy Jeff / Joe Goddard / Bobby Pleasure / Mr M / Marshmello / Hot Blood

SOULECTION AT THE KOPPARBERG URBAN FOREST

Joe Kay / Jarreau Vandal / Hannah Faith / Andre Power / The Whooligan

SATURDAY

MAIN STAGE

Chase & Status (Live) / Jess Glynne / Annie Mac / DJ EZ / Kano / Anne-Marie / Raye / Club Drive

NOISEY

Andy C / Kurupt FM / Mist / AJ Tracey / XL Recordings Presents New Gen & Friends / Klose One / Noisey DJs

FABRIC

Ricardo Villalobos / Dixon / Mike Servito / Craig Richards

TRANSISTOR

Jamie Jones / Kölsch (DJ set) / Richy Ahmed / Solardo / Jesse Rose / Lewis Boardman

CORONA SUNSETS

Late Nite Tuff Guy / Horse Meat Disco / Norman Jay MBE / Dr Packer / Pete Herbert / Wayne Holland / Guy Williams / Vilma Rae

WORK IT AT THE KOPPARBERG URBAN FOREST

Jazzie B / The Dreem Teem / Work It Girls / Siobhan Bell / BORN n BREAD

