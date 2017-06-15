Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary singer Céline Dion is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, boasting more than 250million album sales in a career spanning three decades. The 49-year-old has five Grammys, two Academy Awards and a bank vault that’s bulging with in excess of £500million.

Not bad for a little girl who grew up in a small town in Quebec, the youngest of 14 brothers and sisters, and whose first bed was a drawer because the family home was full to the brim with children.

It’s been a tough time of late for the star, losing both her husband and one of her brothers within two days of each other at the beginning of last year. But ever the professional, the show goes on for Céline. The megastar is currently on her Live 2017 Tour, which rocks up to The O2 in Greenwich on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 20 & 21 ) and then again on July 29 and 30.

Always fascinated by stars who rise from humble beginnings, we cast the runes and fanned out the Tarot to discover more about the Canadian chanteuse.

Destiny Calling

Born into a musically-gifted family it was never going to be long before the sweet songbird soared. At 12, she was picked up by manager René Angélil, who would later become her husband. On hearing her demo tape he broke down in tears overwhelmed by the purity of her voice.

He was so convinced of her talent that he mortgaged his house to finance her first album. Nothing is ever by chance. Our guides say that first encounter between Céline and René was orchestrated in the heavens, a path created that would lead to magic being created on the earthly plain. A star was born.

The tarot suggests Céline is fully aware of her role in this lifetime – she understand that she has a gift and that it needs to be shared. Hers is to bring light to lives. Our Witch Twitch says like Sirius A she will continue to reign supreme.

Tarot Guide

Our guides show Céline is guided by tarot card The Empress, a card of creativity and beauty. Those who walk with The Empress represent all that is feminine. Under its guidance the multi-millionaire songstress is likely to show great compassion and may feel it is her role in life to nurture anyone who seeks to be in her orbit.

The Empress is why Céline walks with such grace and elegance and why her legions of loyal fans see her as a modern-day goddess. She loves luxurious living and can at times be overly extravagant – something she is advised to keep a watchful eye on.

The influence of this card suggests Céline is fearless, a woman who is comfortable taking chances and living life on the edge. Our Witch Twitch says greatness is measured by courage and heart – something La Dion has in bucketloads.

Relationships

The Tarot suggests Céline is a great gal to be around, full of energy, vitality and bursting with a contagious enthusiasm. She makes friends easily and, if you happen to be one of her inner circle, you should count yourself lucky because she’s loyal to the core and as generous with her time as she is with her money.

Our guides say, despite her staggering number of professional achievements, motherhood is the role of which she is proudest. And since losing her husband René to throat cancer, her three sons, 16-year-old René-Charles and six-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, have taken centre stage.

The tarot shows René was and will forever be the singer’s soulmate. Two lives entwined through time and space together on a journey that has no end. Our Witch Twitch says in this lifetime love can call again for the My Heart Will Go On singer but we’re not seeing the door be open to it anytime soon.

Future Challenges

Over the next few years, our guides say Céline will be exceptionally busy, throwing herself with gusto into her work, creating new stage shows, albums and exploring business opportunities.

However, the tarot advises the star to be cautious with a couple of these ventures, especially in areas where she has little or no experience.

Céline is advised to watch out for someone whose eyes remain cold when they smile. Our guides say this person is not the real deal despite saying the right things and looking the part. Man (or woman) speak with fork tongue.

The tarot warns the Power Of Love performer needs to keep a check on her health. She is advised to lay off coffee or similar caffeine drinks and to get plenty of sleep. Our guides say leisurely baths should replace showers and placing a lavender bag under a pillow may help. Our Witch Twitch says the sound of rain will have meaning.

