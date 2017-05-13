Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boy band phenomenon and teenage heart throbs The Vamps are coming to The O2.

The Vamps , also known as Brad Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans, are bringing their Middle Of The Night Tour to the north Greenwich arena on Saturday, May 13.

The group will be supported by American teen singer Sabrina Carpenter, fellow teen boy bands The Tide and New Hope Club. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Tickets

Tickets are now entirely sold out for the show, after the band set the lowest arena prices in the industry to make their gig more affordable for fans. This included 30,000 tickets on sale for £12.50 plus booking fee, and 80% of all the tickets were marketed for under £25

Set List (subject to change)

Wake Up

Wild Heart

Somebody to You

Hands

Paper Hearts

Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)

Shades On

Shape of You (Ed Sheeran cover)

Drum Solo

Time is Not on our Side

Middle of the Night

Risk It All

Last Night

Can we Dance

Rest Your Love

All Night

How to Get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue. The night tube will be running on Friday, May 12. Check here for Tube status.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

