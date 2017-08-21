Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For five tempestuous, scream-filled, jean-ripped years between 1987 and 1992, Bros dominated the music and fashion scene in a way that now seems impossible into today’s fragmented pop culture.

That they had few hits didn’t really seem to matter – although 25 years on it takes its toll on two stretched but sold-out return gigs at The O2, Greenwich.

The duo – on their self-proclaimed “biggest reunion in pop history” – began with I Owe You Nothing which left just Cat Among The Pigeons, Drop The Boy and the almost post-modern When Will I Be Famous? to tick off the hit list.

Not that the Matt and Luke Goss have lost their musicality or, even, trudged down a tragic path after the split, both having a variety of success in music and acting in the quarter century since.

The gig was split between nostalgia for the 40-somethings relieving their wild days and a degree of 80s camp with a support slot for much-mocked mullet man DJ Pat Sharp orchestrating events like it was the school disco.

And there was poignancy too as the brothers paid tribute to those lost along the way – their sister Carolyn and that other be-jeaned 80s icon George Michael, remembered in a rendition of Freedom.

While the Brosettes and the boys loved their moment back in the spotlight, other gigs on the reunion tour have been mysteriously cancelled. It seems as if there is no Take That-style second act for the Bros.