British band Travis will headline this year’s OnBlackheath festival performing their album The Man Who in its entirety.

Indie rockers The Libertines, American hip hop trio De La Soul, and New York’s Fun Lovin Criminals are also lined up for the two-day event on September 9-10.

American blues ace Seasick Steve, singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, KT Tunstall, indie singer-songwriter Steve Mason, Craig Charles Funk And Soul Club and London-based producer Rationale will also take to the main stage on the Saturday.

Sunday will also see funk soul music from The Cuban Brothers, sets from Tom Grennan and indie band Black Honey.

More artists will be announced over the coming months as organiser prepare to welcome 25,000 people to the site in south London.

As well as live music, OnBlackheath offers festival goers the John Lewis Food Village filled with award-winning street food, communal dining, food demonstrations, guest chefs, pop-up restaurants and the local Meantime Craft Brewery Bar.

Children can explore the Family Playground featuring an adventure area, giant art walls, kids crafting, a storytelling stage, street theatre and more.

OnBlackheath co-founder Tom Wates said: “We’re back with two days of unforgettable music, food and family entertainment this summer, celebrating this stunning part of London and bringing the festival season to a close.

“With a stellar line-up to take the festival into its fourth year, this is one weekend you shouldn’t miss, and the best value festival ticket in London.”

Tickets are on sale now at £49.50 for day tickets and £90 for weekend (plus booking fees).

Children under 5 are free.

Limited tickets for 5- 12 years will be available for £10 per day/£15 weekend and 12-16 years for £30 per day/£55 weekend.

Hospitality tickets are available at £100 per day/ £175 weekend and include access to the guest area, a guest festival laminate, drinks tokens and dedicated guest entrance.

Available from seetickets.com

