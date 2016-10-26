Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steven Van Zandt will be rocking the stage at Bluesfest at The O2 with his band Little Steven And The Disciples of Soul.

Known as Little Steve or Miami Steve, the singer/songwriter is a man of many talents, having been a long-term collaborator with Bruce Springsteen and starred in legendary TV show The Sopranos.

In preparation for his performance in North Greenwich, here are a selection of things he has said over the years.

1. Rock n’ Roll

“From the age of 14, 13, I guess I wanted to be a rock n’ roll star. And that was it. I wanted to make a living playing rock n’ roll, and it was a ridiculously impossible dream at that time. But it was kind of all I ever wanted to do. It’s nice to do it.”

2. The modern world

“Half of the modern world goes back as far as Pearl Jam. The real historians go back to U2. But they need to go back further. They have to go back to the 50s and 60s, where things started.

“That’s how you get to be your own personality, by studying the masters. Rock and roll was white kids trying to make black music and failing, gloriously!”

3. Being in a band

“Band members have a special bond. A great band is more than just some people working together. It’s like a highly specialised army unit, or a winning sports team. A unique combination of elements that becomes stronger together than apart.”

4. Politics

“The simple fact is we do not live in a democracy. Certainly not the kind our founding fathers intended. We live in a corporate dictatorship represented by, and beholden to, no single human being you can reason with or hold responsible for anything.”

5. Religion

“I am a reformed Taoist, part-time Buddhist, Hindu, animist, pagan, Jewish mystic and Christian. I always got along great with priests and rabbis and mullahs and gurus, even though I spend most of my life constructively criticizing them.”

Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul will play at Indigo, The O2 on Saturday, October 29.

