Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take That are coming to The O2 for six nights, and bringing All Saints with them.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be performing their Wonderland Live tour over six nights at the north Greenwich arena after adding an extra two shows to their schedule for London fans.

The first gig kicks off at 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 6, and the three-piece man-band will play nightly shows until Monday, June 12.

Take That are known for their big budget shows, bringing along a huge mechanical elephant on their Circus Tour in 2009 and a 70ft man named Om on their Progress tour in 2011.

Fans are being promised more spectacular performances for this tour, where the band’s main stage will be in the centre of the arena floor.

Where to get tickets

Tickets are still available for most dates of Take That at The O2, but the shows on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, are completely sold out.

Prices for the other dates range from £55 to £95.

Tickets can be bought via The O2 website or through Ticketmaster .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook