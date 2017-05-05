Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets to see the Gorillaz at The O2 arena are set to go on sale at 9am on Friday, May 5.

Gorillaz, fronted by former Blur lead singer Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, released their fifth studio album Humanz on Friday, April 28.

The band are playing a handful of UK dates as they embark on their first tour since 2010, and will be coming to The O2 on Monday, December 4.

Tickets can be bought from ticket websites including Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Advance sales have taken place since Wednesday, May 3 through various fan outlets and to buyers of the band's latest album.

The Humanz tour will also visit Brighton on November 27, Glasgow on November 29, Manchester on December 1 and Birmingham on December 2.

These follow on from a Europe tour, beginning in Luxembourg on November 1.

