Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tenors Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have been announced as headliners for Greenwich Music Time 2017 .

The singers will team up for a performance at The Old Royal Naval College on the opening night of the festival on Friday, June 30.

The performance follows the success of their platinum-selling album Together, which entered the UK charts at number 2 when released in November, before going on to be the biggest selling album of 2016 and the Christmas number 1.

Double Olivier Award winner Michael and million-selling tenor Alfie first met 10 years ago, performing together in Kismet at the London Coliseum and became close friends.

They said in a statement: “We have always wanted to work together, it was just a case of getting the timing right.

"We are so grateful to all our fans who have supported us and everyone involved for believing in us.

"We are literally having the best time and are so happy with the success of the album and the tour.”

The duo join Cliff Richard and Little Mix on the line-up for the fourth year of the musical event, which takes place in Greenwich from June 30 - July 7.

Tickets for their performance go on sale on Friday, February 24.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook