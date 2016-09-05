Team behind Studio 338 announce launch of east London club The Bridge

The team behind the fire-ravaged Studio 338 in Greenwich has announced the launch of The Bridge club in east London.

The 500 capacity venue on the borders of Hackney Wick and Bow is set to be fully opened in November, three months after the devastating fire destroyed Studio 338 and took the life of employee Tomas Ceidukas.

The new venue will be spread across two floors and several outdoor areas, with a Void acoustics sound system throughout that will pump out the latest underground electronic music.

The Bridge’s music and events director Dan Perrin said: “The Bridge is an exciting new direction for my team while we work on rebuilding Studio 338.

“The smaller size presents an opportunity for some really cutting edge programming and we already have a number of my friends and favourite promoters like Toi Toi and Undersound, as well as my own co-owned Art Of Dark on board for the initial preview parties.

“My plan is to create a program which is a mix of residencies from some of the most forward thinking promoters and DJs, as well as staging long sets from some of the worlds best selectors for our in house series of events.

“Ultimately I would like The Bridge to become a new hub for underground live and electronic music in East London. Somewhere with a program that’s consistently good enough for people to be able to come whenever they like and hear something great”

The Bridge will launch officially on Saturday, November 12 with its Welcome To The Bridge event but there will be a number of preview shows for September and October.

Preview shows

Friday, September 23 - Toi Toi

Sunday, October 2- Art Of Dark (after party)

Friday, October 7 - Undersound

Sunday, October 30 - Art of Dark (after party)

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook