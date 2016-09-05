Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Team behind Studio 338 announce launch of east London club The Bridge

The 500 capacity venue is located on the borders of Hackney Wick and Bow and includes two floors and several outdoor areas

The Bridge will launch in November

The team behind the fire-ravaged Studio 338 in Greenwich has announced the launch of The Bridge club in east London.

The 500 capacity venue on the borders of Hackney Wick and Bow is set to be fully opened in November, three months after the devastating fire destroyed Studio 338 and took the life of employee Tomas Ceidukas.

The new venue will be spread across two floors and several outdoor areas, with a Void acoustics sound system throughout that will pump out the latest underground electronic music.

The Bridge’s music and events director Dan Perrin said: “The Bridge is an exciting new direction for my team while we work on rebuilding Studio 338.

“The smaller size presents an opportunity for some really cutting edge programming and we already have a number of my friends and favourite promoters like Toi Toi and Undersound, as well as my own co-owned Art Of Dark on board for the initial preview parties.

“My plan is to create a program which is a mix of residencies from some of the most forward thinking promoters and DJs, as well as staging long sets from some of the worlds best selectors for our in house series of events.

“Ultimately I would like The Bridge to become a new hub for underground live and electronic music in East London. Somewhere with a program that’s consistently good enough for people to be able to come whenever they like and hear something great”

The Bridge will launch officially on Saturday, November 12 with its Welcome To The Bridge event but there will be a number of preview shows for September and October.

Preview shows

Friday, September 23 - Toi Toi

Sunday, October 2- Art Of Dark (after party)

Friday, October 7 - Undersound

Sunday, October 30 - Art of Dark (after party)

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

14 ways to get under the skin of east London

The London Festival of Architecture allows you to reach places that might be out of bounds in a landscape that changes by the day

Related Tags

Places
Greenwich
Bow
East London
Hackney

Most Read in What's On

  1. Canary Wharf
    Healthy Lungs For Life campaign comes to Canary Wharf
  2. East London
    Team behind Studio 338 announce launch of east London club The Bridge
  3. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  4. London
    Great Fire Of London commemorated with city-wide festival
  5. Canary Wharf
    5 things to do outdoors in Canary Wharf

Most Recent in What's On

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Docklands
    Spire London at Docklands set to launch in October
  2. Docklands
    Final London City Island building at Leamouth Peninsula set to launch
  3. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  4. Transport
    Angry commuters say newly refurbished London Bridge station is “chaos”
  5. West India Quay
    Greenland Group submits plans for Hertsmere House – western Europe’s tallest residential tower
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter