Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BluesFest will return to The O2 in October and Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are the first two artists announced for the line-up.

Donald Fagen and Walter Becker’s group Steely Dan will be making their first appearance in the UK for almost 10 years to close the music festival. It will take over the Arena and Indigo At The O2 in North Greenwich from Friday, October 27-29.

The gig will be the only UK show of 2017 for the band, who have has sold in excess of 40 million albums throughout their careers.

They will be joined on the bill by multi Grammy-winning soul and RandB hitmakers The Doobie Brothers.

BluesFest director Leo Green said: “It’s a real coup for BluesFest to be presenting Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers at this year’s festival – they rarely perform in the UK and are two bands who have influenced so many artists from across the musical spectrum.

“This will be Steely Dan’s first UK show since 2009 and, on an incredible double bill that also includes The Doobie Brothers, we’re hoping that fans of quality music will be as excited about this first announcement as we are.”

Launched in 2011, BluesFest is an annual event presenting stars from the worlds of blues, jazz, soul, pop and RandB.

Tickets are on general sale now.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook