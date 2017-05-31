Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Extra security will be in place for Shawn Mendes’ shows at The O2.

The multi-platinum selling teenage singer/songwriter is bringing his Illuminate world tour to the north Greenwich arena on Thursday, June 1, and Friday, June 2.

Ticket holders are being advised to arrive early to make sure they have time to pass through the enhanced security checks at the arena. Only small bags will be allowed into the concert, with a size limit in place of 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.

Tickets

There are still some limited tickets available for both nights, with prices ranging from £27.50 to £45.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with British support act Jamie TW beginning at 7.30pm. Shawn is scheduled to take to the stage at 8.30pm and finish at 10pm.

Set List (subject to change)

1. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

2. I Don’t Even Know Your Name

3. Lights On

4. The Weight

5. A Little Too Much

6. Stitches

7. Bad Reputation

8. Ruin

9. Castle on the Hill (Ed Sheeran cover)

10. Life of the Party

11. Three Empty Words

12. Patience

13. Roses

14. No Promises

15. Understand

16. Don’t Be a Fool

17. Mercy

18. Never Be Alone

19. Treat You Better

How to Get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the north Greenwich venue. The last tube heading west to Stanmore departs at 12.19am, and the last one heading east to Stratford leaves at 1.08am.

Planned refurbishment and maintenance work at the station means there are changes to step-free access and a reduced escalator service. For more information, and for updates on Tube status, check here .

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way or tap in the postcode SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is a scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

