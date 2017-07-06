Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Royal Opera House’s Will Tuckett will direct Docklands Sinfonia in its latest concert performance.

The choreographer and director recently won an Oliver Award for his production of Wind in the Willows at the Vaudeville Theatre.

But now he is turning his hand to the east London group’s version of The Caretaker’s Guide to the Orchestra .

It will have it’s world premiere performance by the Sinfonia on Friday, July 7 at St Anne’s in Limehouse.

The score is by acclaimed British composer and arranger Jeremy Holland-Smith, who recently orchestrated the music for the Universal film Sing.

He said: “The music and narration together lead the audience on a tour of each family of instruments and culminate in a rip-roaring ‘Overture’, a celebration of all things orchestral.

“It’s colourful, pacey and we hope engaging for the next generation of potential orchestral players or audience”.

Children’s author James Mayhew will play the part of the caretaker, guiding the audience on a musical introduction to the orchestra and its players.

Known for titles such as Ella Bella Ballerina and Katie’s Pictures, he will also create pictures on a huge screen which will come to life as the orchestra plays.

He said: “I am incredibly honoured to be collaborating with the superb Docklands Sinfonia, and the brilliant team behind The Caretakers Guide To The Orchestra.

“To have written this text for Jeremy Holland-Smith, and to hear the extraordinary, beautiful and colourful music he has created, is a true high point in my career.”

The new composition comes more than 70 years after Benjamin Britten wrote The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.

It was commissioned using funding from Arts Council England, the Performing Rights Society and Tower Hamlets Arts and Music Education Service, among others.

Docklands Sinfonia also performed The Caretaker’s Guide to the Orchestra to over 2,200 primary school children in Tower Hamlets on July 3 and 4 at the Great Hall of the People’s Palace in Mile End.

Conductor and founder of Docklands Sinfonia Spencer Down said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this new work to life in collaboration with some of the most talented artists around in the UK today.

“ The Caretaker’s Guide to the Orchestra is an exciting new concert experience which introduces people of all ages to the orchestra and its players in a fresh and modern way.

“Our players will not just be playing their instruments - they will also be drumming, clapping, stamping, cheering and even dabbing.”

The programme on July 7 will also include Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

St Anne’s, Three Colt Street, Limehouse, Friday, July 7, 7.30pm, £5-£18

