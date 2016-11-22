Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rod Stewart has rescheduled his gig on Tuesday, November 22 gig at The O2 .

The 71-year-old singer has caught a throat infection and been advised by doctors to rest for a few days.

Fans who bought tickets will be able to see him at the venue on Monday, December 12 instead. Those unable to attend the new date should contact their ticket seller for a refund.

Rod, who was knighted in October , kicked off his UK tour From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits 2016 in Liverpool on November 12.

He was not due to perform on November 23 or 24 and is expected to be back in good health for his gigs on November 25 and 26 at the North Greenwich venue.

A statement on The O2 website says: “We are sorry to announce that tonight’s Rod Stewart show is now being moved to 12 December due to a throat infection. Doctors have advised a few days rest before resuming the tour on Friday 25 November in full health.

“All tickets for tonight’s show remain valid for the 12 December 2016.

“If you are unable to attend the new date, please contact your point of purchase to obtain a refund.”

