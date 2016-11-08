Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbie Williams is heading to east London next year for his concert at the London Stadium. But he received a taste of the exultant reception he might receive at the Troxy at Limehouse on Monday night.

He performed a special gig to mark his Brit Icons Award, which puts him in the top echelon of British singers and writers.

(Photo: Twitter / The Troxy)

And to mark the accolade he reunited with Take That bandmates for a rendition of Back For Good and The Flood. Immediately, it started rumours of yet another reunion – especially as Take That are also on tour in June next year, just across the water at The O2.

But Williams said there was nothing planned – even though 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of their debut Take That And Party. “We unfortunately couldn’t get our diaries to match,” he said.

It was the members of Take That who also presented the prestigious award which has only previously been given to Elton John and David Bowie. He previously won the Brits’ lifetime achievement accolade in 2010.

“Rob, whether you like it or not, you will always be a member of Take That,” said one of the trio, Howard Donald.

The concert was filmed by ITV and will be screened at a later date.

Williams has more Brit Awards than anyone else – 13 as a solo act and five with Take That. He left the group in 1995 to embark on a solo career. The rest of the band got back together in 2006, before Jason Orange left in 2014.

Williams also rejoined the band in 2010 for the Progress album and tour.

The singer is expected to reach No.1 this week with his latest solo album, The Heavy Entertainment Show, which has been critically acclaimed.

His Brits show, at the Troxy in east London , featured several songs from the new release, alongside the hits No Regrets, Kids and a cover of Lorde’s Royals, which he dedicated to “my mate Olly Murs” who was also in the audience along with Williams’ wife Ayda Field.

Tickets for Robbie Williams’ London date on June 23 – where he will be supported by Erasure – are available from Friday but are on pre-sale here .