Robbie Williams has announced details of a huge UK and Ireland stadium tour for summer 2017 – with a date at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford as the last of his seven gig tour.

On the back of his new acclaimed album Heavy Entertainment Show, the former Take That singer will be hitting the road next summer, coming to east London on Friday, June 23.

There is speculation that he could extend the tour to take in Glastonbury, which begins on the same day at the Olympic Park gig.

Robbie left Take That in 1995 to launch a highly successful solo career, making him one of the biggest selling artists of all time and the best-selling British solo artist with hits including the anthemic Angels, No Regrets and the Nicole Kidman duet on Somethin’ Stupid.

He briefly rejoined the evergreen “man band” before heading off on his own again to be the first solo artist to play the London Stadium . But if he wants to buddy up again, Take That have booked four nights at the The O2 between June 6 and 10.

Robbie Williams’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, November 11.

Dates

Fri, June 2, 2017: Manchester Etihad Stadium

Tue, June 6, 2017: Southampton St Marys Stadium

Fri, June 9, 2017: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Tue, June 13, 2017: Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Sat, June 17, 2017: Dublin Aviva Stadium (Lansdowne Road Stadium)

Wed, June 21, 2017: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Fri, June 23, 2017: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

His gig comes less than a month after Depeche Mode take over the London Stadium – that’s if the seats are retracted in time.