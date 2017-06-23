Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop royalty Robbie Williams is coming to the London Stadium in Stratford.

The ex-Take That star will be closing the UK leg of his Heavy Entertainment Show tour at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Friday, June 23, before continuing the tour across Europe.

Robbie will be the first solo artist to headline the London Stadium, and will be supported by special guests Erasure.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tickets

There are still some tickets available for the show, costing £75 each (£82.50 including booking fee).

Stadium island will open at 3pm, with access to the seating bowl starting at 5pm. Erasure will take to the stage at 7pm, before Robbie at 8.15pm.

Increased security

Additional safety measures have been put in place at the London Stadium. There will be enhanced personal searches, and guests are being discouraged from bringing bags. No luggage or large electronic devices (e.g. laptops) will be allowed in to the stadium. Small personal cameras are allowed, but no professional photography equipment and no more than one personal phone charger per person.

For more details about security, check here.

Setlist (subject to change)

1. The Heavy Entertainment Show

2. Let Me Entertain You

3. Monsoon

4. Party Like a Russian

5. The Flood (Take That)

6. Freedom 90 (George Michael cover)

7. Love My Life

8. Livin’ on a Prayer / Rehab / She’s The One (medley)

9. Come Undone

10. Somethin’ Stupid (Carson and Gaile cover)

11. Rudebox

12. Kids

13. Sweet Caroline (Neil Diamond cover)

14. Motherf*cker

15. Feel

16. Rock DJ

17. Strong

18. Angels

19. My Way (Claude François cover)

How to get to the London Stadium

Tube and Train

The nearest stations to the stadium are Stratford and Stratford International. Both provide step-free access.

To get to Stratford station you can use the Docklands Light Railway, Jubilee line, Cenral line, London Overground or catch a National Rail train.

Stratford International station is served by Docklands Light Railway and Southeastern High Speed 1 services.

The night tube will be running on Friday. The last Jubilee line train heading west will depart at 2.55am. The last central line train going east will leave at 3.39am and the last train heading west will depart at 3.10am.

For help planning your journey and updates on Tube services, check here.

Bus

Stratford bus station and Stratford City bus station are both very close to Stratford station. A number of buses go to these stations, including the 25 from Oxford Street to Ilford, the 69 from Canning Town to Walthamstow, the 108 from Lewisham to Stratford and the 339 from Leytonstone to Shadwell.

If you’re planning to stay late, the 25 bus to Oxford Street runs a 24-hour service, or you can get the night buses N8 between Oxford Street and Hainault and N86 between Stratford and Harold Hill.

For a full list of available services, check here.

Driving

There is no general parking at the London Stadium itself, but spaces can be found nearby at the London Acquatics Centre, the Lee Valley VeloPark, the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre and a multi-storey car park. All car parks use a ticketless automated number plate recognition system to charge for use. For more information, check here.

