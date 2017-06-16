Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary rocker Ritchie Blackmore has revived Rainbow and will be headlining the Stone Free Festival at The O2.

A constant force on the rock scene, Ritchie and the gang will be taking to north Greenwich arena for the start of summer extravaganza on Saturday, June 16.

The Stone Free Festival is presented by Kilimanjaro Live and The O2. This is everything you need to know.

Tickets

There are still some tickets available for the festival. Tickets cost £65 and can be bought here.

The Acts

As well as Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, The O2 will be filled with a host of rock stars including New York’s Blue Öyster Cult, British glam rockers Sweet, Northern Ireland’s The Answer, Scottish rockers The Gun and Finnish bluegrass maestros Steve’n’Seagulls.

Stars of the Orange Amps Stage are set to include Evil Blizzard, Buck and Evans, Massive Wagons and Death Valley Knights.

The Entertainment

Anyone who wants a break from the music will find more than enough to keep them occupied. The Speak Easy Lounge will include a host of comedy and spoken word stars, while the VIP Record Fair will be selling vinyl of every genre - as long as it’s rock. And, with the weather predicted to stay hot and sunny, street food stalls and a beer garden can be found outside the entrance to The O2 where you’ll also find - you guessed it - even more music.

Timings

Doors open from 12pm. Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow will be taking to The O2 stage at 8.45pm, after a set from Sweet between 7.15pm and 8.15pm.

Indigo at The O2 will kick off with Bang Bang Romeo at 12.25pm and finish with Blue Öyster Cult at 5.15pm, while the Orange Amps stage will have music running from 12pm until 6.45pm.

Don’t miss the aftershow, starting at 10.15pm with DJ’s Anna Dumpe and Sophie ‘Family Woodard’.

For the full timings listings, check here.

