He’s a Grammy-award winning platinum selling recording artist who holds the record for the most No.1 hits on America’s Billboard R&B/Hip Hop chart so it’s little wonder that Drake’s Boy Meets World tour, currently playing at The O2 , is a must-have ticket.

But just who is the Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer and what exactly makes him tick? Our Witch Twitch couldn’t wait to get to work dowsing his hidden depths.

Scratch The Surface

(Photo: Getty)

This is one complicated character. On the one hand, our guides say, the Take Care rapper can be loving, sympathetic, kind and generous to the extreme and yet there is another side, a much darker one, that is cold, jealous and egotistical.

The cards suggest that like Harvey Dent, this trailblazer faces a constant battle with his demons, never fully knowing which face needs to be revealed to the world.

Yet it is this strange and contrasting make-up that is the force behind the Young Money star’s multi-faceted talent. He’s loyal to his team, the OVOs, but unforgiving if crossed. His emotions rarely cloud his judgment.

The cards show he’s driven by a need for power, success and status, with material desires high on his agenda – hence the fleet of fast cars and fancy cribs.

Yet the singer continues to seek approval and acceptance. Our Witch Twitch warns that he needs to curb the fight within or else the mask will become him.

Relationships

(Photo: Getty)

The 30-year-old has been linked with a string of beautiful women including Rihanna, Madonna, Serena Williams, Zoe Kravitz and Tika Sumpter.

He has a type. They need to be smart, strong and sassy – our guides say just like his mother, teacher Sandi Graham, who raised him single-handedly after his musician daddy Larry Graham left.

But the romance on everyone’s lips is the one that he’s started with the singer Jennifer Lopez. Publicity stunt or the real deal? Our guides suggest it’s the latter – despite the 17-year age gap.

However, the cards suggest Drizzy needs to be less secretive about his desires and to not act like a too cool for school fool when it comes to romance.

He’s a major league player now and can have it all. The cards suggest that Jenny is keen to hang around his block but she’s no Waity Katie. Our Witch Twitch says Drake needs to show he’s interested and not pretend he’d prefer to hang out with his porn star pals.

In fact, that goes for all of Drake’s future romances, too. Yes, there’s a few more to come. And the cards don’t rule out another RiRi reunion.

Native American Totem

(Photo: Getty)

The tarot cards show that Drake is under the influence of the Native American totem Owl which may explain his penchant for night eagle-emblazoned designs and clothing.

Flying with the Owl makes this bird one smart cookie, one that no one can deceive no matter how hard they try to hide their deception. The totem suggests that the Toronto MC can be a little frightening to be around as he can see right through any ulterior motive. It’s like he has the gift of sight.

Our Witch Twitch says the singer should always trust his instincts, listen to his dreams and pay attention to signals and omens as they will always bring him enlightenment. However, the dark side needs to be avoided because it will only end in tears.

Inner Secret

This canny mogul has many paths to follow all of which will lead him to greater riches and recognition. But within October’s Very Own carries a heavy weight of duty and responsibility to protect and to better the community.

He has deep roots with an innate sense of social justice. He recognises he has a role to play, one that champions the frail, the young, the sick and the underprivileged.

He’s already started to show this altruistic side, with his OVO Sound record label that supports local talent but, our guides say, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Our Witch Twitch says he has a long way to travel, with still many lessons to learn and controversies to be courted, but the journey will shape the boy into the man he was always destined to become.

