Queen, fronted by Adam Lambert, have announced a 25-date European tour this year including 12 arena concerts in the UK and Ireland. They will play The O2 on December 12 before finishing at Wembley Arena three days later.

The announcement comes just weeks after the supergroup, with their favourite Freddie Mercury stand-in, announced at 26-date summer tour of North America.

Tickets will be on general sale from Friday, April 21 through ticketmaster.co.uk .

These shows will mark the band’s first full British tour in almost three years and sees them unveil a new show including a specially designed state-of-the-art production.

(Photo: Neal Preston)

The choice of songs will reflect this year’s 40th anniversary of Queen’s biggest-selling studio album to date, News Of The World from 1977, which yielded the anthems We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions.

Queen drummer and co-founder Roger Taylor said: “Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don’t use it all. We don’t play to click track. It’s 100% live.

“We’re planning on doing stuff we either haven’t done before or haven’t done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that’s what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct.”

Guitarist Brian May said: “The public knows the hits, so you’ve got to cater for that but we can chuck in a few things that people really don’t expect. We’ll do quite a bit more of that this time around.

“There are so many dimensions to Adam. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty and we can explore that even more.”

(Photo: Xavier Vila)

Adam Lambert said: “We thought it would be good to challenge ourselves. Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree. We will probably be pulling some other songs out of the Queen catalogue which we haven’t done before, which I am very excited about.”

Since first sharing the stage for the American Idol final in May 2009, Queen + Adam Lambert have proved to be a hugely successful global partnership, having now played more than 90 shows in every corner of the world.

When Queen + Adam Lambert played their first North American tour in 2014 they were crowned Band of the Year at the 10th annual Classic Rock Roll of Honor awards and Best Live Band of the Year in Ultimate Classic Rock’s reader’s poll.

