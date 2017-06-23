Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The O2 is celebrating its tenth birthday with life-size cakes of some of music’s best loved stars, as well as a giant balloon.

Food artist Lara Mason was commissioned to create the edible models of Ed Sheeran, Céline Dion and Jamiroquai - dubbed Ginger Br-Ed Sheeran, Praline Dion and JAM-iroquai - as part of the north Greenwich venue’s Tenth Anniversary celebrations .

Each cake weighs more than 15 stone, with heads sculpted entirely out of white chocolate. The cakes took 500 hours to create, and used 400 eggs, four and a half stone of butter and 23kg of caster sugar and flour.

Ed’s cake is flavoured with ginger and modelled on one of the outfits he has worn this year, while the cake version of Céline is based on a white gown she recently wore at the Billboard Music Awards and decorated with pieces of praline. The Jamiroquai cake, which includes his feather headdress, is made of Victoria sponge layered with strawberry jam.

The O2’s chief marketing officer Nina Bibby said: “You can’t have a birthday celebration without cake. So what better way to celebrate this iconic venue turning 10 than creating these fantastic cakes of some of the very artists performing to help us mark the occasion?”

Lara Mason said “I was so excited when I was asked by O2 to create these cakes as it feels like the perfect way to celebrate the birthday. Painting all of Ed’s tattoos on his arms was probably my biggest challenge, so hopefully he likes the final look!”

Fans were given the chance to taste the cakes. One fan, Annie Burton, said: “I’ve always wanted to meet Ed Sheeran. I’d never dreamt that I’d be offered him on a plate!”

A giant balloon in the shape of a number 10 is also flying above the famous white dome.

The arena held a series of Birthday Shows to mark the anniversary, with Céline Dion playing two shows on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21 and Ed Sheeran performing on Thursday, June 22.

Jamiroquai had been due to perform on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, but has had to reschedule the shows for December because of a back injury. The celebrations kicked off with a performance from Alt-J on Friday, June 16.

Over 60 million people have visited The O2 since it first opened, with Bon Jovi performing the first gig there on June 24, 2007.

