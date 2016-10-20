Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Nickelback show at The O2 will be going ahead but North Greenwich station still remains closed after a suspicious package was discovered.

The band is set to play in front of thousands of fans at the venue at 7.30pm just hours after a bomb squad carried out a controlled detonation of the item that was found on a train on the Jubilee Line.

A statement from The O2 said: “Following a security incident at North Greenwich earlier today, the station and part of the Jubilee Line remain closed.

“Following discussions with the Police, The O2 remains open and tonight’s Nickelback performance will go ahead as planned.”

Buses and Tube services to North Greenwich have been suspended as the station remains closed but further travel options are listed below.

Driving

Parking space is still open at The O2 and is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX to your Sat Nav.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

For further travel updates, check the TfL website.

