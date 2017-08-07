Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new free music festival is coming to Greenwich Peninsula.

Summer Jazz Weekenders will take place in the outdoor amphitheatre in Peninsula Gardens with two bands playing each day on August 12-13 and 19-20.

Visitors can experience the diversity of the modern UK jazz scene through a mixture of established and fresh musicians with a variety of musical and cultural influences.

The festival has been commissioned by Greenwich Peninsula with jazz impresario Harry Christelis and created in association with Jazz FM.

As well as the bands it will feature MI-SOUL Radio DJs and a programme of free activities on August 12-13 from noon to 5pm.

Take part in circus workshops for adults and children with Upswing, pick up ping pong tips and tricks with Pongathon head over to an area of workshops, food and relaxation for families by Motherbrunch, take part in artist workshops with Honeyscribe or grab a pizza picnic hamper (£20-23) from nearby cafe Craft London.

The line-up

August 12, 1pm-3pm

African Tree

A regional Brazilian project by Marcelo Andrade, an award winning UK-based Brazilian multi-instrumentalist. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo studied violin, piano and guitar as well as singing in the well established choir Canarinhos de Petrópolis before moving to London in 1989 to continue his education.

Since then he has established himself as one of the most creative and influential musicians on the UK/Brazilian scene, including work with numerous international artists, from Brazilian icon Milton Nascimento to Corinne Bailey Rae.

August 12, 3pm-5pm

TwoSpeak

This London-based band is made up of Ronan Perrett on saxophone, Ben Lee on guitar, Joseph Costi on keys and Ben Brown on drums.

Their music draws inspiration from Cornish culture, huge landscapes and historic events and the group’s sound is a groove centred blend of jazz, folk and world music.

August 13, 1pm-3pm

Machimbombo

Fusing west African rhythms with modern jazz sensibilities, Machimbombo (pronounced ‘Mah-shim-bombo’) delivers new music from guitarist, Pedro Velasco.

These original compositions spring to life through fun grooves, east and south African infused harmony and improvisation.

Drawing on his family connections with Mozambique, his Portuguese roots, and the musical meditative-style of Frisell, all of Machimbombo’s material stems from Velasco’s original musings. But individuality and musical freedom are an integral part of it, too.

Every song is developed in coffee-infused rehearsals, where new arrangements emerge as each player adds their own interpretive style and expression.

August 13, 3pm-5pm

Ferg Ireland Trio

A new contemporary jazz trio, featuring three of the most well-known jazz players on the scene - Ferg Ireland, Nathaniel Facey and James Maddren.

Although in its infancy, the players have a skill honed from working with many international artists.

August 19, 1pm-3pm

Tom Barford Quartet

Featuring a range of talented, London based musicians this group perform Tom’s most recent set of emotive and imaginative compositions.

His influences include Joe Lovano, The Golden Age of Steam, Mark Lockheart, Brad Mehldau and Chris Potter.

August 19, 3pm-5pm

James Allsopp Organ Trio

One of the most well established UK saxophonists, joined by two other big names from the scene Tim Giles and Ross Stanley.

Expect them to create a stir with their unexpected twists and turns.

August 20, 1pm-3pm

Escape Hatch

A new collaboration between MOBO-award winning pianist Ivo Neame, Italian double bass virtuoso Andrea di Biase and drummer of the moment Dave Hamblett.

The name of the group is a tribute to the power that music has to transport listeners and performers alike to the antipodes of the mind.

The material is a mixture of di Biase and Neame’s compositions, and the trio explores a huge variety of musical landscapes.

There are influences from classical composers such as Ligeti and Messaien, which nestle alongside polyrhythmic structures that are reminiscent of Vijay Iyer and Steve Lehman.

The group has previously performed with the legendary Kenny Wheeler as a guest.

August 20, 3pm-5pm

Bahla

Drawing on the broad spectrum of Jewish folk traditions, Bahla have found a space to create new music by bringing characteristics of Yiddish art songs, North African rhythms and liturgical melodies into a melting pot along with influences such as Polar Bear, Shai Maestro and Radiohead.

Following their debut gig at the BBC Proms Lates, they have kept a busy schedule including London Jazz Festival, Brecon Jazz Festival, Wigmore Hall as well as recording their debut album Imprints.

August 13 and 20, until 9pm

MI-SOUL

MI-Soul Radio DJs will play the best in classic to cutting edge, rare collector’s soul and up tempo.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook