A neon New Year’s Eve party is coming to Junkyard Golf Club in Shoreditch.

Play out 2016 under the glow of UV lights for a tribal-style night of beats, cocktails, dancers, hot dogs, and crazy golf.

It will also be the last night to visit the pop-up in Truman Brewery, which opened in May and is due to close the end of the year.

It is encouraging putters to assemble their ‘tribe’ to tackle the courses of mutant, scrapyard creations which will be given a wall-to-wall UV revamp.

Luminous dancers will be dancing around the venue while the bar serves up a selection of day-glo-daubed cocktails. Revellers can fuel up on food from Bart’s Dog Kart before taking to the dancefloor for Junkyard DJ’s selection of NYE tunes.

The party starts 7.30pm and will run until late.

Entry to Junkyard’s bar will be free all night with golf tickets costing £9.50 per person.

The venue also has two Christmas party packages. The Big Pimpin’ Putt Package starts at £1,000 and offers unlimited crazy golf along with a private bar area and personal caddies. For parties of less than 40 the Par-Tee Playa Putt package is £9.50 per person, per round.

Or visit Junkyard Golf Club on Boxing Day for 50% off all tickets.

