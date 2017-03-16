Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Expect flames, black leather and ringing eardrums when Metallica take over The O2 arena.

The American heavy metal band will stop off in North Greenwich for two nights during the European leg of their WorldWired Tour.

Fans at the gigs on October 22 and 24 will hear music from their new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct which sold 800,000 copies in a week when released in November.

It has been praised by critics on both side of the Atlantic as being one of their best records to date.

Norwegian heavy metal band Kvelertak will be support for the tour run.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, March 24 and are available at theo2.co.uk or by calling 0844 856 0202.