Perrie Edwards makes up one quarter of the hugely popular girl group Little Mix , with her bandmates Jessy Nelson, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Formed in 2011 on The X-Factor, the feisty quartet is the only group to date to have won the ITV talent show.

South Shields-born Perrie is regarded as the best vocalist in the group, known for her Aguilera-esque tubes which belt out the hard-hitting and powerful vocals within the band’s harmonious pop tunes.

Her love life has also put her in the headlines, having once been engaged to former One Direction star Zayn Malik and then unceremoniously dumped. She bit back with the song Shout Out To My Ex which won the group a Brit Award and cemented the girls’ popularity in the US.

Perrie and her Little Mix bandmates will light up Old Royal Naval College Friday night (July 7) when they perform at Greenwich Music Time .

We’re rather intrigued by the gorgeous singer so we cast the runes to find out more…

Scratch The Surface

Our guides say beneath Perrie’s fierce and fabulous veneer lies a little girl who, at times, can be timid. Even though she’s part of one of the world’s most popular and successful girl bands, the tarot shows she can lack confidence and finds social situations overwhelming.

It’s almost as though she feels she doesn’t belong in the glittering world of showbiz, that she’s a fake and she’s just waiting for a time when, like the naked emperor, someone calls her out. Our Witch Twitch says Perrie’s lucky she has her bandmates around because when she’s down, they provide the wind beneath her wings.

Tarot Guide

What goes around, comes around is the mantra behind the Wheel of Fortune that is the guiding force in Perrie’s life. The 10th major arcana card reminds the singer that for every positive there will be a negative and vice versa.

To remain in balance, Perrie is encouraged to stay true to her core because only then can the cyclical lows be supplanted by highs. The Wheel of Fortune is about keeping optimistic and having faith in the Universe. Perrie is reminded to think positively no matter what she is faced with because only then can the wheel turn in her favour.

Our Witch Twitch advises Perrie to carry a piece of chalcedony to ensure self-doubts don’t thwart the natural twists and turns of fortune.

Love & Relationships

No-one signs up for getting their heart broken when they embark on a new love affair but the tarot shows Perrie has an irrational fear of this happening to her. So much so that it’s almost like a self-fulfilling prophesy, with the Black Magic hitmaker fixated and therefore manifesting the very thing she is so desperate to avoid.

Our guides say it’s what triggered the whole Zayn split. For any relationship to flourish, the tarot suggests the singer needs to value herself and become more self-confident. She is reminded that no-one has permission to take her power.

Our Witch Twitch says Perrie needs to remember she’s the star – and, despite what her current squeeze, Arsenal and England footballer Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, may believe, it is she who brings the street cred.

Future Prospects

Over the coming months the crystals suggest 24-year-old Perrie needs to overhaul her diet and fitness routine otherwise she could start suffering with stress.

She is being urged to up her intake of protein, green foods and fruits and to find time in her hectic schedule to do some form of meditation, even if it’s 10 minutes of simply sitting still with her eyes shut.

The tarot shows professionally Perrie and her bandmates will see their careers go from strength to strength, with more high profile collaborations. In particular, a song linked to an older female artist is going to be a winner.

Bizarrely, golf may play an interesting role in Perrie’s future and could even be the path to a new romance. Our Witch Twitch says there’s a lot more to come from the young songstress, especially if she can find that fierce.

