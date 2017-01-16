Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Girl group Little Mix has been announced as headliners for this summer’s Greenwich Music Time concert series.

Now in its fourth year, it is set to return to The Old Royal Naval College from July 1-7 transforming the riverside location into a 5,000-capacity open-air music venue.

Little Mix are due to perform on Friday, July 7 and tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20.

The four-piece, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock formed in 2011 during the eighth series of the UK version of The X Factor.

They have had three platinum albums and its such as Wings, Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex.

Sir Cliff Richard is also set to take to the stage on July 1 and 2.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his latest, and 102nd, album Just…Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll which contains his versions of favourite songs such as Roll Over Beethoven, Great Balls of Fire, Sweet Little Sixteen and his very own debut single, Move It, released in August 1958.

Greenwich Music Time has previously attracted performers such as Goldfrapp, Jamie Cullum, David Gray, Seal and Tom Jones.

Additional headliners for 2017 will be announced in due course.

