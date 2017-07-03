Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Linkin Park are getting ready to rock The O2.

The iconic American band released their seventh studio album, One More Light, in May, and will be performing at The O2 on Monday, July 3.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tickets

There are still some tickets available for the show, price at £62.50 each (without booking charge). Doors open at 6.30pm.

Set List (subject to change)

1. Talking to Myself

2. Burn it Down

3. The Catalyst

4. The Wastelands

5. One Step Closer

6. Castle of Glass

7. Good Goodbye

8. Lost in the Echo

9. New Divide

10. Invisible

11. Breaking the Habit

12. One More Light

13. Crawling

14. Leave Out All the Rest

15. Points of Authority

16. What I’ve Done

17. In the End

18. Faint

19. Numb

20. Heavy

21. Papercut

22. Bleed It Out

How to Get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the north Greenwich venue. The last tube heading west to Stanmore departs at 12.19am, and the last one heading east to Stratford leaves at 1.08am.

Planned refurbishment and maintenance work at the station means there are changes to step-free access and a reduced escalator service. For more information, and for updates on Tube status, check here .

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way or tap in the postcode SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is a scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

