North Greenwich is about to get a little bit more rock and roll as Kiss are coming to town.

The iconic American rock band are bringing their Kissworld tour to The O2 arena for their last UK show on Wednesday, May 31, after cancelling their performance at the Manchester Arena on Tuesday, May 30.

The band have put an online tribute to the Manchester attacks on their website , and held a moment of silence for the victims at their most recent show at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Sunday, May 28.

Formed in 1973, Kiss have released 44 albums, sold over 100million records worldwide and seen several line up changes. The current band is made up of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

Tickets

A limited number of seated tickets are still available for the show, with prices ranging from £37.50 to £55. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Set List (subject to change)

1. Deuce

2. Shout It Out Loud

3. Lick It Up

4. I Love It Loud

5. Firehouse

6. Shock Me

7. Guitar Solo

8. Flaming Youth

9. Bass Solo

10. God of Thunder

11. Crazy Crazy Nights

12. War Machine

13. Say Yeah

14. Psycho Circus

15. Black Diamond

16. Rock and Roll All Nite

17. I Was Made For Lovin’ You

18. Detroit Rock City

19. God Gave Rock‘n’Roll To You

How to Get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the north Greenwich venue. The last tube heading west to Stanmore departs at 12.19am, and the last one heading east to Stratford leaves at 1.08am.

Planned refurbishment and maintenance work at the station means there are changes to step-free access and a reduced escalator service. For more information, and for updates on Tube status, check here .

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way or tap in the postcode SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is a scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

