Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Killers are bringing their tour to The O2 for two nights.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 14.

Brandon Flowers and the band will be playing at the north Greenwich arena on Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28, as part of a tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Las Vegas band’s latest album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ is due for release later this year. The vide for the first single from the new album, ‘The Man’, saw them collaborate with award-winning director Tim Mattia in and around their home town.

The band got rave reviews after their performance at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park on Saturday, July 8, and wowed fans at Glastonbury with a surprise set on the Pyramid Stage.

Tickets can be bought from The O2 website , Ticketmaster or other ticket websites, or call 0844 856 0202.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook