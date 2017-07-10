Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Killers are bringing their tour to The O2 for two nights.

The American indie-rock band will play at the north Greenwich arena on Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28 as part of a tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Killers are already having a successful summer, having got rave reviews for their performance at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park on Saturday, July 8.

The band also wowed fans at Glastonbury this year with a secret set that saw them return to the Pyramid Stage for the first time since they headlined the festival in 2007.

The Killers’ fifth studio album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ is due for release later this year. The band recently released the video for their first single from the new album, ‘The Man’, which saw them collaborate with award-winning director Tim Mattia in and around Las Vegas.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 14.

To buy tickets call 0844 856 0202 or visit The O2 website.

