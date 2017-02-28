Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So is it going to be a riot or a party at The O2 when the Kaiser Chiefs come to town.

The arrival on the scene of production maestro Brian Higgins, of production outfit Xenomania (perhaps better known for producing slick pop for the likes of Girls Aloud, S Club 7 and The Saturdays) suggests more of the latter.

Stay Together seems like another milestone on the journey of the indie band. The riot days were the thrash of guitar and drums – now there’s added synth and a more sophisticated sound.

That’s partly to compensate for the departure of Nick Hodgson, who left in 2012, before the release of their last milestone album – Education, Education, Education & War.

Perhaps it’s about time that the “riot” tag faded away. The band have been around a decade so they’re positive veterans. Now it’s time to dance.

Tickets

There are still tickets available at all prices – £19.50-£38.50 – at time of publication.

Events timing

NGOD: 7.30pm

Spring King: 8.15pm

Kaiser Chiefs: 9.15pm

Finish: 11pm

Setlist (subject to change)

We Stay Together

Everything Is Average Nowadays

Take My Temperature

Everyday I Love You Less And Less

Ruffians On Parade

Little Shocks

Good Clean Fun

Ruby

Modern Way

Parachute

Meanwhile Up In Heaven

Press Rewind

+ more

How to get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue. Check here for Tube status. Remember, Jubilee line is 24 hours on Saturday night but not on Sunday.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.