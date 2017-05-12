Singer, songwriter and infamous ladies man: John Mayer is coming to The O2.
The London leg of his Search for Everything world tour, the concert is set to include a mixture of songs with a full band, sets from the John Mayer Trio and solo acoustic performances.
John spent three years working on his most recent album, also called The Search for Everything, which was finally released on January 20, 2017.
He will be supported by Swedish singer and songwriter Andreas Moe at the north Greenwich venue on Friday, May 12. Doors open at 6.30pm
Tickets
There are a very limited number of tickets still available for the show priced between £38.50 and £46.
Set List (subject to change)
- Heartbreak Warfare
- Moving On and Getting Over
- Rosie
- Who Says
- Blues Run the Game
- Queen of California
- Emoji of a Wave
- Daughters
- In Your Atmosphere
- Free Fallin’
- Bright Lights, Big City
- Vultures
- Who Did You Think I was
- Helpless
- In the Blood
- Slow Dancing in a Burning Room
- If I Ever Get Around to Living
- Why Georgia
- Gravity
- You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me
How to Get to The O2
Tube
The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue. The night tube will be running on Friday, May 12. Check here for Tube status.
Driving
There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way.
Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.
Bus
The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.
Boat
The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).
Cable car
It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.
Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews
Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook