Singer, songwriter and infamous ladies man: John Mayer is coming to The O2.

The London leg of his Search for Everything world tour, the concert is set to include a mixture of songs with a full band, sets from the John Mayer Trio and solo acoustic performances.

John spent three years working on his most recent album, also called The Search for Everything, which was finally released on January 20, 2017.

He will be supported by Swedish singer and songwriter Andreas Moe at the north Greenwich venue on Friday, May 12. Doors open at 6.30pm

Tickets

There are a very limited number of tickets still available for the show priced between £38.50 and £46.

Set List (subject to change)

Heartbreak Warfare

Moving On and Getting Over

Rosie

Who Says

Blues Run the Game

Queen of California

Emoji of a Wave

Daughters

In Your Atmosphere

Free Fallin’

Bright Lights, Big City

Vultures

Who Did You Think I was

Helpless

In the Blood

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

If I Ever Get Around to Living

Why Georgia

Gravity

You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me

How to Get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue. The night tube will be running on Friday, May 12. Check here for Tube status.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

