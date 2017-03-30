Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hitmaker John Legend is heading back to The O2 for one night only.

The singer and songwriter recently starred in La La Land and performed the title track for Beauty and the Beast.

He has also clocked up multi-platinum album sales, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and ten Grammy Awards.

But he is heading back to stage in North Greenwich on Tuesday, September 12 to perform live and ensure we fall in love with his latest album.

The tour supports his Darkness and Light album released in December which includes tracks Love Me Now and Surefire.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 9am at theo2.co.uk and on 0844 856 0202.

