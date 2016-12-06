Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

American superstar John Legend will perform a special one-off gig at The Round Chapel in Hackney on Thursday, December 15.

The ten-times Grammy Award winner will be performing to mark the release of his album Darkness And Light.

Tickets are only available to Amazon Tickets customers and go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, December 7. If you manage to get in the queue you’ll need £150 in your wallet to bag one.

Those who go along will hear the Ohio native’s latest tracks as well as songs from his previous albums.

John shot to fame in 2004 with debut Get Lifted and followed it up with Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008) and Love in the Future (2013) which contained the smash hit All Of Me.

As well as his Grammy’s and the special Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the 37-year-old won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2015 for the song Glory from the film Selma.

In 2015 he initiated the #freeAmerica campaign; designed to make a change in America’s criminal justice system.

