The Christmas spirit will be alive and kicking at the weekend as Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball returns to The O2.

The sell-out show will take place on Saturday and Sunday with a number of big names signed up to perform.

Here’s all the information you need for those who were lucky enough to get a ticket (and those who weren’t).

Who is playing and which day are they on?

Saturday

- Little Mix

- Calvin Harris

- Clean Bandit

- Craig David

- Dua Lipa

- Sigala

- Nathan ykes

- Louisa Johnson

- Olly Murs

- Sean Paul

- Anne-Marie

- Calum Scott

Sunday

- Shawn Mendes

- Ellie Goulding

- DNCE

- The Vamps

- Louisa Johnson

- Jonas Blue

- Years & Years

- James Arthur

- Martin Garrix

- Sigma

How do I get there?

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue - and, remember, it now runs all night on Friday and Saturday. Check here for Tube status.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

What if I didn’t get a ticket?

Radio

You can tune into Capital FM on your radio and listen to the coverage by the station’s DJs who will be live from 6am on both days.

For Londoners the frequency is 95.8 or you can download the Capital app.

Live Stream and Blog

Jack and Conor Maynard will be hosting a non-stop Facebook Live stream from backstage.

During the stream, the hosts will be everywhere from the dressing rooms to the red carpets and Jingle Bell Ballers will be taking on challenges from 4pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

Capital TV Highlights

The station’s TV channel will be bringing the highlights from night one on Sunday from 4pm and night two on Monday from 4pm.

Tune in on Sky channel 388, Freesat 507 or via the Capital app or website.

