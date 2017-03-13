Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jamiroquai have added a second night at The O2 to their tour after the first sold out within minutes.

The funk superstars will play in North Greenwich on Friday, June 23, with tickets on sale now.

The band are headlining the venue as part of its Tenth Birthday Shows.

They will play songs from their upcoming ninth studio album Automaton , due for release on March 31, as well as their extensive back catalogue.

Founded in 1992 by front man Jay Kay, Jamiroquai are one of the most influential British bands of the past 25 years.

Their hits include Virtual Insanity, Cosmic Girl and Canned Heat

The Tenth Birthday Shows will run from June 16-24 with alt-J announced as the opening night act.

Tickets for Jamiroquai’s gig on Saturday, June 24 are now sold out.

Tickets for their second date can be bought here .

