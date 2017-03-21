Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary Motown supergroup The Jacksons and US R&B giant Alexander O’Neal have been announced as headliners for this summer’s Greenwich Music Time.

The band, made up of brothers Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Marlon, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a world tour in 2017,

They will perform renditions of all the group’s hits as well as their trademark dance moves and outfits, in London on Thursday, July 6 - their only date of the year in the capital.

Tito Jackson said: “We had the privilege of performing for Her Majesty The Queen when we first came to the UK in 1972 and we’re always excited to return. The British audiences love their music and we can’t wait to share ours with them when we bring our show to The Old Royal Naval College this summer.”

Alexander O’Neal, who came to prominence in the late ‘80s thanks to a string of chart-topping singles including Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight and Never Knew Love Like This, will perform on Tuesday, July 4.

He said: “I am very pleased and extremely excited to be headlining the fantastic Greenwich Music Time on American Independence Day!

“I have heard some really great things about The Old Royal Naval College and of course know the importance of this historical London landmark and can’t wait to play there.

“We are going to have the biggest party Greenwich has ever seen man, so bring your dancing feet, let yourself go and we will turn back the clock and make it kinda right!”

They join Little Mix, Cliff Richard and Michael Ball & Alfie Boe on the line-up for the week-long concert series, which takes place at the World Heritage-listed, 5,000-capacity Old Royal Naval College from June 30 – July 7.

Tickets for The Jacksons and Alexander O’Neal are on sale from 9am on Friday, March 24 from www.greenwichmusictime.co.uk

