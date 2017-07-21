Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rowdy, denim-loving, world of country music is about to roll on onto the pristine lawns of Canary Wharf.

The two worlds will collide when free music festival Nashville Meets London arrives in Canada Square Park from Saturday, July 22-23.

Lining up to croon to the crowds at the second annual event are Ashley Campbell, Sam Outlaw, Angaleena Presley and Jo Smith from across the pond, along with UK-based acts Flats And Sharps, Wildwood Kin, Kevin McGuire, and Raintown.

Headlining the stage will be two equally contrasting performers – American native Russell Dickerson and London-born Lucie Silvas.

But which one will win in the battle of the country singers?

Russell Dickerson

Age: 30

Lives: Nashville, TN, United States.

Grew up: Union City, TN, United States.

Claim to fame: His latest single Yours sold over 130,000 copies.

What was your childhood like?

We were outside all day, everyday! Playing sports, riding bikes or playing basketball in our backyard.

Your first memory of music?

My mom teaching the children’s choir when I was in preschool.

When did you start performing?

Our 4th grade talent show. I sang Garth Brooks’ song Standing Outside The Fire.

Describe your music:

Honest, energetic, sing-a-long-able, made for the live shows!

Coolest moment you’ve had on the road?

Definitely my first headlining show. It was in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time 800 people came to see just me and they sang all of my songs with me. It’s a night I’ll never forget!

Who would win in a bar fight between Hank Williams and Garth Brooks?

Garth. He’s younger, more agile, and feistier. On the other hand, I could see Hank fighting dirty with some brass knuckles or something... It’s crazy out in these country streets.

Have you ever been to Dollywood?

No. I need to go though.

Have you ever shot a man in Reno and why?

Only in a video game, I used to play a lot of Grand Theft Auto.

Worst lie you’ve ever told (that’s printable).

“LOL” when I wasn’t really lol-ing.

Best advice you’ve been given?

Treat others how you want to be treated and treat everyone as equal, you never know who a person might become.

Most played song on your playlist?

Currently, it’s Congratulations by Post Malone. Somebody Like You by Keith Urban is my most played of all-time.

Three must have items on tour?

Number one: the wife. I like to stay healthy on the road so we stock up on protein powder and an essential oil diffuser.

Favourite lyric you’ve ever sung/written?

“She’s Seattle and Sonoma, runs on coffee and red wine”

How many pairs of boots do you own?

I’m at about 10 pairs of boots.

Rhinestones – heaven or hell?

I ain’t afraid of some sparkles!

Have you ever lassoed anything?

Yes, we used to practice on everything growing up. I wasn’t that good though….

Ever been to the rodeo or ridden a bull (mechanical or real)?

Heck yes! Going to the rodeo or a tractor pull used to be a typical Friday night.

Favourite place in Nashville and why?

My house. I love watching the sunset from our deck.

Where do you do your best thinking?

In the mornings, I like to build a fire to sit next to. I will read the Bible or just sit and think about life.

How do you feel when you get a bad review?

Honestly, as an artist, you just have to brush it off. It’s not worth paying attention to.

Why do you love performing?

There’s an indescribable energy between the crowd and myself. I love hearing the crowd sing my songs!

What’s country music all about?

Honesty, love, real life.

What’s the best thing for people in Canary Wharf to do to get in the Nashville spirit?

Put your boots on, grab some whiskey and get ready to party!

VERDICT : A born and bred country boy, this Tennessee native can walk the walk and talk the talk.

He’s from the new breed of Nashville singers who sip tea rather than swill whiskey but we’re pretty sure he could hold his own in a bar brawl.

He dodged our questions about love and heartbreak, so he’s a wily one, but Russell needs to embrace and share that pain if he wants to join the hall of tear-jerking greats such as Willie Nelson and Tim McGraw.

Lucie Silvas

Age: I’ve stopped counting.

Lives: Nashville.

Grew up: London and Auckland, NZ.

Claim to fame: Started as a backing singer for the legendary Judie Tzuke when she was just 18.

What was your childhood like?

Full of laughter and driving my parents and sisters crazy. It was a very nomadic childhood.

Your first memory of music?

My parents playing vinyl of Stevie Wonder at home.

When did you start performing?

When I was 10 years old.

Describe your music.

Honest, vulnerable, strong, sassy, uplifting, and isn’t boxed into any genre.

Coolest moment you’ve had on the road?

Singing with my husband John and brother-in-law TJ on stage at The Forum in LA.

Favourite singer/musician?

That’s a tough one – but, Ray Charles probably.

Who would win in a bar fight between Hank Williams and Garth Brooks?

Hank!

Have you ever been to Dollywood?

I’m about to go with my friend Kacey.

Have you ever shot a man in Reno and why?

No, but if he tried to steal my winnings… you just might never know.

Worst lie you’ve ever told (that’s printable!)

That I’ve never told a lie!

Best advice you’ve had?

Let things go, and keep moving forward.

Most played song on your playlist?

Do You Remember – Jarryd James

Three must have items on tour?

Guitar picks, headphones, face wipes!

Favourite lyric you’ve ever sung/written?

“Just for the record, I really loved you”

Most heartbreaking thing that’s happened to you?

There’s a few things, a break-up, my gran’s death, leaving my family every time I have to.

Best way to get over being dumped?

Get dressed up, leave the house and let your friends make you laugh all night.

Craziest thing you’ve done for love?

Flown to the US from the UK for just a weekend to see John, but there are no limits to what I would do for him.

How many pairs of boots do you own?

Nine – it’s a bit of a problem, but I know girls that have nine times that!

Rhinestones – heaven or hell?

Depends on the outfit.

Have you ever lassoed anything?

Ha, a fan at the merch booth who tried to walk away without a t-shirt.

Ever been to the rodeo or ridden a bull (mechanical or real)?

Yes, played at one and also got thrown off a bull in spectacular fashion.

Favourite place in Nashville and why?

Dinos – best bar in town!

Where do you do your best thinking?

In my kitchen while cooking.

How do you feel when you get a bad review?

Motivated.

Why do you love performing?

It makes me feel free and at peace.

What’s country music all about?

The truth

What’s the best thing for people in Canary Wharf to do to get in the Nashville spirit?

Be ready to make new friends cause Nashville is all about community and support.

VERDICT : She may have been born in our fair capital but this tough young lady has the spirit of country running through her veins.

She can kick up her (cowgirl) heels with the best of ‘em and isn’t afraid to put her heart on the line.

We reckon she needs to explore that wild side and challenge her boundaries even more as so many of country’s most spirted female singers such as Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton were forged through hardship in their younger years.

RESULT : Hot damn, it’s a tie. These two singers each bring their own take on country to the stage.

Now all they need to do is put those talents together for one awesome duet.

The line-up

Saturday, July 22

2-3.15pm Raintown

3.45-4.30pm Wildwood Kin

5-6.15pm Kevin McGuire

6.45-8pm Jo Smith

8.30-10pm Russell Dickerson

Sunday, July 23

1.45-2.45pm Angaleena Presley

3.15-4.15pm Flats and Sharps

4.45-5.45pm Ashley Campbell

6.15-7.15pm Sam Outlaw

7.45-9pm Lucie Silvas

Information

Audience space is unreserved and limited and the park will be closed when the capacity is reached. Portable furniture, glass bottles and glasses are not permitted. In adverse weather the performance may be cancelled.

Nashville Meets London , Canada Square Park, Saturday, July 22, 2pm-10pm and Sunday, July 23 1.45pm-9pm, free to attend .

