Ed Sheeran has announced his new tour dates and is coming to The O2 on May 1 and 2 May, 2017.

The nation’s favourite ginger popstar will be in North Greenwich to perform tracks from his upcoming album Divide.

Tickets don’t go on general sale until Thursday, February 2 but the singer tweeted he will be releasing some through his website on Tuesday, January 31 at 10am.

Fans went into a frenzy when the 25-year-old unveiled two new singles in January after a year off travelling.

Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill have hit the no 1 and 2 spots across the charts worldwide while seeing the Suffolk native break a magnitude of records along the way.

Ed was the first artist ever to headline Wembley Stadium solo, without a band, taking to the stage in July 2015 with just his trademark loop pedal and guitar.

He’ll be taking to the road for his tour from March with dates across Europe and the UK.

If you want to find out what the talented little scamp has in store for Greenwich you will have to snap up tickets.

They go on general sale on Thursday, February 2 at 9am and are available at www.theo2.co.uk or by calling 0844 856 0202.

