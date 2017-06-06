Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take That fans will be filling north Greenwich as the grown-up boy band come to The O2 for six nights.

The group, joined by supporting act All Saints, are bringing their Wonderland Live tour to London with shows every night from Tuesday, June 6, until Monday, June 12.

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of the pop action, here’s our guide to the best way to get to The O2.

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the north Greenwich venue. During the week, the last tube heading west to Stanmore departs at 12.19am, and the last one heading east to Stratford leaves at 1.08am.

The night tube will be running for the shows on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. For anyone going to the show on Sunday, June 11, the last tube to Stanmore will be 11.45pm and the last tube to Stratford at 1.08am.

Planned refurbishment and maintenance work at north Greenwich station means there are changes to step-free access and a reduced escalator service. For more information, and for updates on Tube status, check here .

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way or tap in the postcode SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is a scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

