After the hotly anticipated release of their third studio album, Relaxer, alternative indie group Alt-J are heading to The O2.

The three-piece band will be helping the north Greenwich arena celebrate a decade of music as part of their Tenth Anniversary gigs with their show on Friday, June 16.

And to make sure you don’t miss a second of their weird and wonderful magic, here’s our guide to getting there.

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the north Greenwich venue. The night tube will be running on Friday, with the last train towards Stanmore leaving at 3.02am and the last one towards Stratford departing at 3.42am.

Planned refurbishment and maintenance work at north Greenwich station means there are changes to step-free access and a reduced escalator service. For more information, and for updates on Tube status, check here.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way or tap in the postcode SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is a scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

